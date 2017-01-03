Council on Postal Collectors convenes first meeting
The Council on Postal Collectors held its first public meeting via telephone conference on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. As expected, this initial meeting, which lasted some 100 minutes, addressed familiar concerns for collectors and dealers: introducing new collectors to the stamp hobby, bringing existing collectors into organized philately , and stabilizing the number of stamp and postal history dealers involved in the stamp hobby. The council was created following the Oct. 28 Summit on the Future of Philately held at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries, in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC