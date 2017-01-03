Council on Postal Collectors convenes...

Council on Postal Collectors convenes first meeting

Thursday Dec 22

The Council on Postal Collectors held its first public meeting via telephone conference on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. As expected, this initial meeting, which lasted some 100 minutes, addressed familiar concerns for collectors and dealers: introducing new collectors to the stamp hobby, bringing existing collectors into organized philately , and stabilizing the number of stamp and postal history dealers involved in the stamp hobby. The council was created following the Oct. 28 Summit on the Future of Philately held at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa.

