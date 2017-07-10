Teen driver injured in Route 33 crash near Bellefontaine
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 33 east of County Road 57 Saturday night around 6:05. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jordan Milledge, 17, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Honda Element eastbound on 33 when he lost control on the rain-covered roadway.
