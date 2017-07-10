Teen driver cited for rollover crash ...

Teen driver cited for rollover crash near Bellefontaine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A teen driver was cited following a rollover crash on Stockyard Road near the railroad crossing Monday night around 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Allie Ziegler, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger westbound on Stockyard Road when she lost control and went off the left side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flasher spotted at city playgrounds. 16 min Terry 1
Goody Two ShoesHeather O'Donnell arrested-yet a... 22 min Just a girl 5
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Wite_Out 1,637
Agc Mel carmen 6 hr Jim 3
agc 6 hr Jim 6
Tired of WLS double standards (Oct '08) Mon Biracial_luv 189
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation Mon Caiaphas 114
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC