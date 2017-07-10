Teen driver cited for rollover crash near Bellefontaine
A teen driver was cited following a rollover crash on Stockyard Road near the railroad crossing Monday night around 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Allie Ziegler, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger westbound on Stockyard Road when she lost control and went off the left side of the road.
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flasher spotted at city playgrounds.
|16 min
|Terry
|1
|Goody Two ShoesHeather O'Donnell arrested-yet a...
|22 min
|Just a girl
|5
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|1 hr
|Wite_Out
|1,637
|Agc Mel carmen
|6 hr
|Jim
|3
|agc
|6 hr
|Jim
|6
|Tired of WLS double standards (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Biracial_luv
|189
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|Mon
|Caiaphas
|114
