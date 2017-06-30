Area couple arrested on felony drug charges in Bellefontaine
An area couple was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on the city's west side Friday afternoon around two o'clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|11 hr
|Carlin
|113
|Would you swim in Indian Lake? (May '09)
|11 hr
|Madfungo
|37
|Hobby Lobby
|17 hr
|caiaphas
|5
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|17 hr
|caiaphas
|1,606
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|19 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|396
|Ryan's Old Resturant (May '10)
|Wed
|LOL
|86
|The Facts on Mt .Tabor Church of God (Aug '09)
|Jul 2
|Lol
|1,996
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC