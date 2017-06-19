Woman sentenced to eight years for campground burglaries

Alyssa Taflinger, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to eight years in prison for six counts of theft, twelve counts of petty theft, eleven counts of vandalism, one count of criminal damaging, and two counts of burglary. In February, Taflinger and her boyfriend, Larry Lyle III, 26, of Lima, were indicted for a series of burglaries over several months at 10 different campgrounds involving 34 campers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.