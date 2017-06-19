Woman sentenced to eight years for campground burglaries
Alyssa Taflinger, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to eight years in prison for six counts of theft, twelve counts of petty theft, eleven counts of vandalism, one count of criminal damaging, and two counts of burglary. In February, Taflinger and her boyfriend, Larry Lyle III, 26, of Lima, were indicted for a series of burglaries over several months at 10 different campgrounds involving 34 campers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|38 min
|Mein Trumpf
|1,525
|Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Hypocrites
|62
|Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing...
|5 hr
|Jon Boy Snout
|1
|Indian Lake Superintendent Charged with Gross S...
|5 hr
|Jon Snout
|3
|Greg Lee kid porn-yet another Ohio corrupt publ...
|6 hr
|Jon Snout
|1
|Rax is now Rancher's Roast Beef??
|19 hr
|John Marsh
|5
|L.A. Tan
|Mon
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC