Teen driver crashes into five city yards
The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Mark Moreno, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic southbound in the 1400 block of Wilgus Street when he lost control on the curves. His vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a street sign in front of 1408 Wilgus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mt Tabor Church Of God Is it a cult? (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Bellbuckeye
|421
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|8 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|1,581
|The Facts on Mt .Tabor Church of God (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Bellbuckeye
|1,995
|Local Bookie
|Fri
|DiZZLE
|1
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Fri
|DiZZLE
|136
|Krieger's re-employment set for BCS board action
|Wed
|Hypocrites
|1
|Sushi bar
|Jun 28
|Japanese_Food_Expert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC