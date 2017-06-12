Summer Enrichment Academy; 10th annua...

Summer Enrichment Academy; 10th annual Sportscaster Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Ridgemont, and the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, in cooperation with Indian Lake and Riverside, coordinate the event. The classes cover many areas such as: art, music, drama, culinary arts, health and wellness, language arts, math, science, social studies, and technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Caiaphas 1,468
Old Post Office (Feb '09) 2 hr Blank 26
Brentlinger Tapes. 4 hr law book guy 9
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) Jun 13 CALM STILL VOICE 393
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors Jun 12 Stratosphere Recr... 6
tv antenna Jun 11 logan-co-resident 3
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation Jun 10 Hummingbird 4 Real 109
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC