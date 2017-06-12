Sobriety checkpoint location announced for tonight
The State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and Bellefontaine Police Department, announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on South Main Street. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|34 min
|Wite_Out
|1,483
|Bellefontaine Police
|Fri
|PoliceSuck
|1
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Blank
|26
|Brentlinger Tapes.
|Thu
|law book guy
|9
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|CALM STILL VOICE
|393
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors
|Jun 12
|Stratosphere Recr...
|6
|tv antenna
|Jun 11
|logan-co-resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC