Sobriety checkpoint location announced for tonight

The State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and Bellefontaine Police Department, announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on South Main Street. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

