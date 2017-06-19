Sobriety checkpoint leads to OVI arre...

Sobriety checkpoint leads to OVI arrest, open container charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol, Bellefontaine Police Department, and Logan County Sheriff's Office combined efforts during a sobriety checkpoint on South Main Street near Lake Avenue Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. 847 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12) 52 min Hypocrites 62
News Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing... 57 min Jon Boy Snout 1
Indian Lake Superintendent Charged with Gross S... 1 hr Jon Snout 3
Greg Lee kid porn-yet another Ohio corrupt publ... 1 hr Jon Snout 1
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 3 hr Caiaphas 1,524
Rax is now Rancher's Roast Beef?? 15 hr John Marsh 5
L.A. Tan Mon Sally 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC