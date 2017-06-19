Sobriety checkpoint leads to OVI arrest, open container charge
The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol, Bellefontaine Police Department, and Logan County Sheriff's Office combined efforts during a sobriety checkpoint on South Main Street near Lake Avenue Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. 847 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
