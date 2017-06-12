Sewer installation starting Friday to...

Sewer installation starting Friday to last about a month

The City of Bellefontaine Engineering Department has announced that starting on Friday June 16th LeVan's Excavating will be installing a gravity sanitary sewer along the south side of Brennan Road beginning at Ludlow and extending to the creek crossing.

