Sewer installation starting Friday to last about a month
The City of Bellefontaine Engineering Department has announced that starting on Friday June 16th LeVan's Excavating will be installing a gravity sanitary sewer along the south side of Brennan Road beginning at Ludlow and extending to the creek crossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|1,482
|Bellefontaine Police
|Fri
|PoliceSuck
|1
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Blank
|26
|Brentlinger Tapes.
|Thu
|law book guy
|9
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|CALM STILL VOICE
|393
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors
|Jun 12
|Stratosphere Recr...
|6
|tv antenna
|Jun 11
|logan-co-resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC