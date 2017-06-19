Rollover injury accident Thursday nea...

Rollover injury accident Thursday near Bellefontaine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Marysville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened on U.S. Highway 68 near CR 37 north of Bellefontaine in McArthur Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Caiaphas 1,557
L.A. Tan 23 hr Not Tan 4
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) Fri CALM STILL VOICE 394
Poll Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12) Wed Hypocrites 62
News Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing... Wed Jon Boy Snout 1
Indian Lake Superintendent Charged with Gross S... Wed Jon Snout 3
Greg Lee kid porn-yet another Ohio corrupt publ... Wed Jon Snout 1
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC