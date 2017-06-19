Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing child
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Yesterday, titled Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing child. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
The superintendent of a school district in western Ohio has been arrested and jailed after being accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, reports say. A Logan County judge ordered Indian Lake Local Schools Superintendent Patrick O'Donnell, 52, be held in jail on a $100,000 bond after O'Donnell was charged with gross sexual imposition, fox45now.com reports .
#1 Yesterday
F U CKING PERV.
