Ohio superintendent accused of sexual...

Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing child

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Yesterday, titled Ohio superintendent accused of sexually abusing child. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

The superintendent of a school district in western Ohio has been arrested and jailed after being accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, reports say. A Logan County judge ordered Indian Lake Local Schools Superintendent Patrick O'Donnell, 52, be held in jail on a $100,000 bond after O'Donnell was charged with gross sexual imposition, fox45now.com reports .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jon Boy Snout

Draper, UT

#1 Yesterday
F U CKING PERV.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 8 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 1,532
Poll Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12) Wed Hypocrites 62
Indian Lake Superintendent Charged with Gross S... Wed Jon Snout 3
Greg Lee kid porn-yet another Ohio corrupt publ... Wed Jon Snout 1
Rax is now Rancher's Roast Beef?? Wed John Marsh 5
L.A. Tan Jun 19 Sally 2
Question Jun 18 Tan 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC