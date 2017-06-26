Northwestern Delaware County included in Flash Flood Warning
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning that includes part of Delaware County.The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. and includes the northwestern portion of Delaware County as well as northern Union County, eastern Logan County, and southeastern Hardin County.According to NWS, at 11:03 a.m., radar and automated ... (more)
Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
