Northwestern Delaware County included in Flash Flood Warning

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning that includes part of Delaware County.The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. and includes the northwestern portion of Delaware County as well as northern Union County, eastern Logan County, and southeastern Hardin County.According to NWS, at 11:03 a.m., radar and automated ... (more)

