NEX holds ribbon cutting ceremony; donates to United Way
In 1989, NEX began its legacy as a warehousing operation in East Liberty for an automotive manufacturer as a joint venture between Nippon Express and Nittsu Shoji . After 28 years of growth, NEX now employs 750 people and operates on a total of 994,000 square feet at five locations .
