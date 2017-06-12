NEX holds ribbon cutting ceremony; do...

NEX holds ribbon cutting ceremony; donates to United Way

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

In 1989, NEX began its legacy as a warehousing operation in East Liberty for an automotive manufacturer as a joint venture between Nippon Express and Nittsu Shoji . After 28 years of growth, NEX now employs 750 people and operates on a total of 994,000 square feet at five locations .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr thud333 1,472
Bellefontaine Police 4 hr PoliceSuck 1
Old Post Office (Feb '09) 14 hr Blank 26
Brentlinger Tapes. 16 hr law book guy 9
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) Jun 13 CALM STILL VOICE 393
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors Jun 12 Stratosphere Recr... 6
tv antenna Jun 11 logan-co-resident 3
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC