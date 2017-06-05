Michael Robinson sentenced for killin...

Michael Robinson sentenced for killing his son

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Michael Robinson, 53, of Lima , was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years mandatory post release control for involuntary manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 6 hr Caiaphas 1,400
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 12 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 109
tv antenna Fri wingding 2
Brentlinger Tapes. Thu logan-co-resident 4
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors Thu what-a-joke 3
Ding dong one less welfare person for us all to... Jun 6 Detective Snout 12
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Jun 5 Pmurray1956 455
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC