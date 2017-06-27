Krieger's re-employment set for BCS board action
The Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education offered time for a public hearing regarding the re-employment of District Treasurer Keith Krieger during Monday evening's meeting. The hearing was required by law because Krieger retired under the State Employee Retirement System and is seeking re-employment with Bellefontaine.
#1 11 hrs ago
Can't they find a new person for this position? Plenty of younger talent that would love this job.
Typical Ohio nepotism.
