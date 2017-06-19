Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure set to kickoff
The seven day tour is from June 17th to 24th and begins in Findlay and travels to Tiffin, Upper Sandusky, Bellefontaine, and Kenton. GOBA Director Jerry Rampelt says, "GOBA is one of the largest week-long rides in the United States and offers riders the best of Ohio."
