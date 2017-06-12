Grand Jury indicts 43, Lakeview man o...

Grand Jury indicts 43, Lakeview man on rape charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

James Putsch, 35, of 9635 Orchard Drive, was indicted on five counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition . On May 11th, the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested Putsch for raping a 10-year-old boy multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 5 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 1,488
Rax is now Rancher's Roast Beef?? 19 hr Wite_Out 4
L.A. Tan 20 hr Seeker 1
Question 20 hr Tan 2
Is Bill Tipple honest? (Jun '09) Sun Ringer 41
I think we need a Long John Silver's or Captain... (Sep '08) Sun Whatever 22
Bellefontaine Police Sun Birdie 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC