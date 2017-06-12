Grand Jury indicts 43, Lakeview man on rape charges
James Putsch, 35, of 9635 Orchard Drive, was indicted on five counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition . On May 11th, the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested Putsch for raping a 10-year-old boy multiple times.
