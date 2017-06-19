GOBA cyclists welcomed to Bellefontai...

GOBA cyclists welcomed to Bellefontaine, downtown celebration thrown

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce used downtown Bellefontaine as the site for the Summer Kick-Off Celebration. A stage with multiple musical acts and food trucks lined the streets of downtown.

