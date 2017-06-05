Four arrested on drug charges at city home; crack cocaine recovered
Four people were arrested on drug-related charges at 501 Gunntown Road, Lot 92, Bellefontaine, Friday afternoon around three o'clock. The investigation revealed that Washington is from Fremont or Lima.
