Dedication ceremony and open house held for New Path Pregnancy...
Chair of the Pregnancy Center board, Dana Kidder, Center Director of Bellefontaine, Sarah Fisher, and Executive Director, Kathleen Shanks, spoke to those who attended and performed the ribbon cutting ceremony. Last year, they merged with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Union County leading to another name change and three different locations.
