County traffic stop leads to drug charges
A local driver and passenger were issued drug-related summonses following a traffic stop on County Road 32 near County Road 130 Monday night around 7:15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|40 min
|Mein Trumpf
|1,461
|Brentlinger Tapes.
|2 hr
|BigBear
|8
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|CALM STILL VOICE
|393
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors
|Jun 12
|Stratosphere Recr...
|6
|tv antenna
|Jun 11
|logan-co-resident
|3
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|Jun 10
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|109
|Ding dong one less welfare person for us all to...
|Jun 6
|Detective Snout
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC