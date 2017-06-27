County man arrested following foot pu...

County man arrested following foot pursuit in Bellefontaine

A local man wanted for recently stealing his mother's TV was arrested on multiple charges following a foot pursuit in the city Saturday afternoon around 5:30. Moments later, Bray was taken into custody in the parking lot of Logan County Job and Family Services, 211 East Columbus Avenue.

