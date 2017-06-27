County man arrested following foot pursuit in Bellefontaine
A local man wanted for recently stealing his mother's TV was arrested on multiple charges following a foot pursuit in the city Saturday afternoon around 5:30. Moments later, Bray was taken into custody in the parking lot of Logan County Job and Family Services, 211 East Columbus Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of WLS double standards (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|nothing changes
|188
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Elmers nemesis
|134
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|Double Blank
|27
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|Mon
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|1,563
|Mary Rutam
|Mon
|billy bob
|2
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|CALM STILL VOICE
|395
|Sushi bar
|Jun 25
|Freakyftbl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC