County firefighters learn emergency procedures for wheelchair lifts

Tuesday Jun 6

The association watched a presentation by Transportation Logan County Supervisor Russ Foust. He had one of his agency's buses and showed the firefighters how to operate a wheelchair lifts in event of an emergency.

