City man sent to prison for raping 15-year-old
Michael "Eric" Justin, 47, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape without early release. He must register for life as a sex offender and will be on post release control for five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|9 hr
|okimar
|1,574
|The Facts on Mt .Tabor Church of God (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Bellbuckeye
|1,995
|Local Bookie
|11 hr
|DiZZLE
|1
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|DiZZLE
|136
|Krieger's re-employment set for BCS board action
|Wed
|Hypocrites
|1
|Sushi bar
|Jun 28
|Japanese_Food_Expert
|2
|L.A. Tan
|Jun 28
|Seeker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC