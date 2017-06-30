City man sent to prison for raping 15...

City man sent to prison for raping 15-year-old

Wednesday Jun 28

Michael "Eric" Justin, 47, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape without early release. He must register for life as a sex offender and will be on post release control for five years.

Bellefontaine, OH

