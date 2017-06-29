City council hopeful to put resource officers in Bellefontaine City Schools
Bellefontaine City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday evening that will help put a resource officer inside two city school buildings. Council has approved an agreement with Bellefontaine City Schools that would allow the city police department to place an officer in the high school and middle school full-time.
