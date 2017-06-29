City council hopeful to put resource ...

City council hopeful to put resource officers in Bellefontaine City Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Bellefontaine City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday evening that will help put a resource officer inside two city school buildings. Council has approved an agreement with Bellefontaine City Schools that would allow the city police department to place an officer in the high school and middle school full-time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 19 min okimar 1,574
The Facts on Mt .Tabor Church of God (Aug '09) 54 min Bellbuckeye 1,995
Local Bookie 2 hr DiZZLE 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) 2 hr DiZZLE 136
News Krieger's re-employment set for BCS board action Wed Hypocrites 1
Sushi bar Wed Japanese_Food_Expert 2
L.A. Tan Wed Seeker 5
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC