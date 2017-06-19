BHS organizations fund raise during GOBA

BHS organizations fund raise during GOBA

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

While Bellefontaine hosted the bicyclists from GOBA, the BHS Boosters and select clubs from BHS used this opportunity to fund raise for their organizations. The BHS organizations involved in the fund raisers are the Music, Athletic, and Academic Boosters, Cross Country, Boys Soccer, the Junior Prom Committee, and DECA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Rutam 15 min No one 1
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 2 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 1,561
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) 6 hr CALM STILL VOICE 395
Sushi bar 23 hr Freakyftbl 1
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation Sun watso 111
L.A. Tan Jun 23 Not Tan 4
Poll Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12) Jun 21 Hypocrites 62
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,448 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC