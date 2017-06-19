BHS organizations fund raise during GOBA
While Bellefontaine hosted the bicyclists from GOBA, the BHS Boosters and select clubs from BHS used this opportunity to fund raise for their organizations. The BHS organizations involved in the fund raisers are the Music, Athletic, and Academic Boosters, Cross Country, Boys Soccer, the Junior Prom Committee, and DECA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Rutam
|15 min
|No one
|1
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|1,561
|Life Lesson's! (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|395
|Sushi bar
|23 hr
|Freakyftbl
|1
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|Sun
|watso
|111
|L.A. Tan
|Jun 23
|Not Tan
|4
|Will Josh Core be criminaly charged?? (Mar '12)
|Jun 21
|Hypocrites
|62
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC