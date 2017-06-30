BHS hosts graduation ceremony for crash survivor
The scholar suffered life-threatening injuries in a T-Bone crash at the intersection of Route 33 and County Road 57 on May 24th. Bellefontaine Superintendent Brad Hall, Principal Dr. Pam Noeth, and Salutatorian Violet Martin addressed the crowd in the BHS auditorium Thursday.
