Bellefontaine alum earns doctor of optometry

Bryan Frantz of Bellefontaine was awarded the doctor of optometry degree magna cum laude by the Illinois College of Optometry during its 174th commencement ceremony recently. Frantz will be continuing his education with a primary care/ocular disease residency at the WG Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina.

