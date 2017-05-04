Truck driver cited for T-Bone crash in Bellefontaine

A truck driver was cited for causing a T-Bone crash at the intersection of North Madriver Street and East Sandusky Avenue Thursday night around 11:30. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Joshua Leffler, 36, of Bluffton, was driving a 2012 Mack Truck northbound on Madriver Street when he drove through a red light.

