Truck driver cited for T-Bone crash i...

Truck driver cited for T-Bone crash in Bellefontaine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A truck driver was cited for causing a T-Bone crash at the intersection of North Madriver Street and East Sandusky Avenue Thursday night around 11:30. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Joshua Leffler, 36, of Bluffton, was driving a 2012 Mack Truck northbound on Madriver Street when he drove through a red light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 20 min Mein Trumpf 951
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 3 hr CALM STILL VOICE 65
Life Lesson's! 4 hr CALM STILL VOICE 371
Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15) 13 hr YouCmeComn 69
who messed up gary doseck? (Mar '09) 15 hr Do-Rite 126
Any local ATV trails and/or parks near Bellefon... (Dec '08) 17 hr Lonnym 12
Poll should belle center murders be reopened? (Nov '07) Fri anonymous59 52
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Logan County was issued at May 07 at 9:53AM EDT

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC