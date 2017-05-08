Thomas & Marker receive major industry awards
The Associated Builders and Contractors' Northern Kentucky and Miami Valley Chapter recognized Thomas & Marker Construction, based in Bellefontaine, with three awards at their annual Excellence in Construction Awards Gala. Thomas & Marker received awards for their work on both the Lashutka Event Center in Columbus and the Mad River Mountain Ski Lodge outside of Bellefontaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|121
|are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro...
|2 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|24
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|2 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|72
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|5 hr
|Hiker2009
|976
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|rebukem in Oregon
|450
|Life Lesson's!
|9 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|375
|Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired
|18 hr
|Move along
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC