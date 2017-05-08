Thomas & Marker receive major industr...

Thomas & Marker receive major industry awards

Sunday May 7

The Associated Builders and Contractors' Northern Kentucky and Miami Valley Chapter recognized Thomas & Marker Construction, based in Bellefontaine, with three awards at their annual Excellence in Construction Awards Gala. Thomas & Marker received awards for their work on both the Lashutka Event Center in Columbus and the Mad River Mountain Ski Lodge outside of Bellefontaine.

