Teen driver cited for rollover injury crash near Bellefontaine
A teen driver was cited following a rollover injury accident on State Route 47 near County Road 25 Friday afternoon around three o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Kelly Horne, 17, of Bellefontaine, was eastbound on 47 when she lost control on the wet pavement.
