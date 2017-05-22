Postal employee's vehicle struck in rural Logan County
A postal employee's vehicle was rear-ended when she was delivering mail near West Liberty Tuesday morning around 11:15. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Alisha Taylor, 49, of Bellefontaine, was working her mail route on County Road 47 near Ricketts Road.
