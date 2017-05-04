Park Board continuing dog park research
Members of the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation Board were further updated Tuesday night about what needs to happen to bring a dog park to the city. Superintendent Kris Myers and board member Karen Brady shared details of a recent trip the two took to visit dog parks in Marysville, Hilliard, Dublin and Urbana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|21 min
|Wong Dong
|942
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|370
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|7 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|64
|should belle center murders be reopened? (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|anonymous59
|52
|Climate Change is real!
|Thu
|Al-Bore
|3
|wake up probation officer
|Thu
|oscar
|1
|Obamacare Architect Says Lack of Transparency n... (Nov '14)
|May 3
|Mein Trumpf
|44
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC