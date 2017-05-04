Park Board continuing dog park research

Members of the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation Board were further updated Tuesday night about what needs to happen to bring a dog park to the city. Superintendent Kris Myers and board member Karen Brady shared details of a recent trip the two took to visit dog parks in Marysville, Hilliard, Dublin and Urbana.

