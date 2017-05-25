OHP Convocation sends off Class of 2017

The event recognized the Class of 2017 composed of students from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, Riverside, West Liberty-Salem, Ridgemont, Urbana, Triad, Graham, Mechanicsburg, Waynesfield-Goshen, Marysville, Kenton, and Upper Scioto Valley. Hi-Point introduced a new award this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.