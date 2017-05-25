Memorial Day parades and ceremonies a...

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies announced

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Huntsville - 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Huntsville Cemetery hosted by the American Legion Charles Collins Post 381; speaker; Shelley Kneece, Logan County Veterans Services officer; vocalist: Regan Ross; Taps: Kevin Harris; invocation and benediction: pastors Benjamin Beres and Bryan Meadows; wreath presentation: USMC SSgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 13 hr Caiaphas 1,221
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) 18 hr CALM STILL VOICE 391
agc 21 hr Jim 4
Best Bellefontaine Football players ever? Offen... (Aug '11) 21 hr old timer 42
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) 21 hr old timer 131
A RARE JUDGE in a CORRUPT JUDICIAL SYSTEM (Jun '16) Wed Clearly stated 10
News Bellefontaine's five-year forecast forcing diff... May 22 Levy Time 1
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC