Memorial Day parades and ceremonies announced

Huntsville - 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Huntsville Cemetery hosted by the American Legion Charles Collins Post 381; speaker; Shelley Kneece, Logan County Veterans Services officer; vocalist: Regan Ross; Taps: Kevin Harris; invocation and benediction: pastors Benjamin Beres and Bryan Meadows; wreath presentation: USMC SSgt.

