Logan County Youth Leadership names Outstanding Leaders

Each county school's Youth Leadership Impact Team selected a person that believe exemplifies an outstanding leader, taking into account the following: The Outstanding Leaders will be recognized at the annual Logan County Youth Leadership Ceremony on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. at First Church of God in Bellefontaine. The guest speaker will be Heather Comer , former member of Youth Leadership.

