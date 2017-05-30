Logan County Cancer Society and Bellefontaine Parks receive checks;...
This group is made up of 18 third through fifth-graders and is a mixture of typical students and those with disabilities. Advisor Tracey Gregg, who is an intervention specialist at the intermediate school has been assisting the kids with a project to raise money for renovations on local playgrounds in order to make them handicap accessible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong one less welfare person for us all to...
|9 min
|Shark2017
|7
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|56 min
|thud333
|1,344
|Brentlinger Tapes.
|16 hr
|Dontcallmelatefer...
|3
|Ex-sheriff's detective wins dismissal of key se... (May '06)
|19 hr
|Detective Snout
|1,225
|What happens when you disarm your public and op...
|Sun
|John Marsh
|2
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Chabli
|454
|Best Bellefontaine Football players ever? Offen... (Aug '11)
|Jun 2
|Diesel
|43
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC