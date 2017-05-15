Local law enforcement remembers fallen comrades
The 47th annual Police Memorial Day recognition ceremony took place at the Holland Theatre on Saturday. Area law enforcement came together in front of a large audience to remember those that have fallen in the line of duty through the years.
