Local driver cited for three-vehicle crash on State Route 47
A local driver was cited following a three-vehicle crash on State Route 47 near County Road 25 Monday afternoon around 3:20. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Bethanie Williams, 25, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord westbound on 47 when she rear-ended a westbound 2001 Honda Civic operated by Taylor Keene, 17, of Bellefontaine.
