Lima man gets life sentence in robbery gone bad
A Lima man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the Thanksgiving Day killing of a Bellefontaine man during an elaborate ruse to rob him. Brentlinger, 45, of Zanesfield, had used an online dating service to set up what he thought was a date with two women for sex.
