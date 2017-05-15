Lima man gets life sentence in robber...

Lima man gets life sentence in robbery gone bad

A Lima man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the Thanksgiving Day killing of a Bellefontaine man during an elaborate ruse to rob him. Brentlinger, 45, of Zanesfield, had used an online dating service to set up what he thought was a date with two women for sex.

