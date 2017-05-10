Krieger announces retirement, plans t...

Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired

There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Monday, titled Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:

After 38 years with Bellefontaine City Schools, Treasurer Keith Krieger requested retirement from the district but he plans to be back next year. The Bellefontaine Board of Education accepted the retirement and then put into motion the process of rehiring Krieger in the same position next year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Move along

Draper, UT

#1 Tuesday
Thank god for our double dippers....lol!
They really don't need to promote newer folks, not when they sing the old song about it saving money or whatever.
Dishonesty at it"s most nepotistic baseline.
Typical Ohio self-serving public servants.
I hope they could give us yet another levy and cry poverty for the children.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 2 hr the truth 1,003
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 17 hr CALM STILL VOICE 73
Life Lesson's! 18 hr CALM STILL VOICE 376
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) 21 hr Republicants 123
are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro... Tue DON W SOUTH 24
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Tue rebukem in Oregon 450
Stump me. I know everyting about Bellefontaine. (Sep '08) May 7 DON W SOUTH 291
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC