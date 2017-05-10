Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired
There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Monday, titled Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:
After 38 years with Bellefontaine City Schools, Treasurer Keith Krieger requested retirement from the district but he plans to be back next year. The Bellefontaine Board of Education accepted the retirement and then put into motion the process of rehiring Krieger in the same position next year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
|
#1 Tuesday
Thank god for our double dippers....lol!
They really don't need to promote newer folks, not when they sing the old song about it saving money or whatever.
Dishonesty at it"s most nepotistic baseline.
Typical Ohio self-serving public servants.
I hope they could give us yet another levy and cry poverty for the children.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|the truth
|1,003
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|17 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|73
|Life Lesson's!
|18 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|376
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Republicants
|123
|are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro...
|Tue
|DON W SOUTH
|24
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|rebukem in Oregon
|450
|Stump me. I know everyting about Bellefontaine. (Sep '08)
|May 7
|DON W SOUTH
|291
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC