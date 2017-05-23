Koons, Slemmons lead Calvary Christia...

Koons, Slemmons lead Calvary Christian's Class of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The class valedictorian is Amanda Elizabeth Koons. Her high school activities included Youth Leadership Association, Youth in Government, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, ACSI Art Festival, ACSI Music Festival, varsity basket basketball captain, bowling, and school plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 6 hr Mein Trumpf 1,213
A RARE JUDGE in a CORRUPT JUDICIAL SYSTEM (Jun '16) Wed Clearly stated 10
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) Tue CALM STILL VOICE 390
News Bellefontaine's five-year forecast forcing diff... Mon Levy Time 1
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation May 22 Mein Trumpf 105
Best Bellefontaine Football players ever? Offen... (Aug '11) May 19 Bellefontaine sucks 40
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) May 19 LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE 129
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC