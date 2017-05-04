Heroin dealer pleads guilty to three felony drug charges
There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Tuesday May 2, titled Heroin dealer pleads guilty to three felony drug charges. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:
Five defendants pleaded guilty and three were sentenced before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Jeremiah was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
|
#1 Tuesday
Nice mug shot of craggy face Denise Birt.
Even nicer deal with NO CRIMINAL CHARGES.
FUX Logan County and the nepotistic scam artists that have ruined it.
Sad.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|368
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|62
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|6 hr
|Hiker2009
|924
|Climate Change is real!
|15 hr
|Al-Bore
|3
|wake up probation officer
|Thu
|oscar
|1
|Obamacare Architect Says Lack of Transparency n... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Mein Trumpf
|44
|Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Good Old Boyz
|68
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC