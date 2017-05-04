There are on the Peak Of Ohio story from Tuesday May 2, titled Heroin dealer pleads guilty to three felony drug charges. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:

Five defendants pleaded guilty and three were sentenced before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Jeremiah was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.