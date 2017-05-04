Heroin dealer pleads guilty to three ...

Heroin dealer pleads guilty to three felony drug charges

Five defendants pleaded guilty and three were sentenced before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon.

Five defendants pleaded guilty and three were sentenced before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Jeremiah was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Good Old Boyz

Draper, UT

#1 Tuesday
Nice mug shot of craggy face Denise Birt.
Even nicer deal with NO CRIMINAL CHARGES.
FUX Logan County and the nepotistic scam artists that have ruined it.
Sad.
