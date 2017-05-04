Gantz Chiropractic named May Business...

Gantz Chiropractic named May Business of the Month

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has named Kyle Gantz and the team at Gantz Chiropractic, LLC as the May entrepreneur and business of the month. In 2004, Gantz joined Bellefontaine Health and Wellness with founder Dr. Lance Heath.

