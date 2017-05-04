Gantz Chiropractic named May Business of the Month
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has named Kyle Gantz and the team at Gantz Chiropractic, LLC as the May entrepreneur and business of the month. In 2004, Gantz joined Bellefontaine Health and Wellness with founder Dr. Lance Heath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|47 min
|Hiker2009
|954
|are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro...
|1 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|22
|Stump me. I know everyting about Bellefontaine. (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|291
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|1 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|68
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|120
|Amish,Do we need em '?
|6 hr
|Bikelife degraff
|14
|Life Lesson's!
|13 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|371
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC