Early morning crash on 33 leads to hospital visits, OVI charge
A drunk driver and his passenger were sent to the hospital after an early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 33 near Bellefontaine. The Marysville Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports Damarius Wright, 22, of Lima, was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe westbound on 33 near Twp Rd 55 when his vehicle veered left into the median before crossing back to the right side of the road and overturning in the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|958
|Life Lesson's!
|16 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|372
|are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro...
|Sun
|Jim Wen
|23
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|Sun
|Jim Wen
|69
|Stump me. I know everyting about Bellefontaine. (Sep '08)
|Sun
|DON W SOUTH
|291
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Sun
|DON W SOUTH
|120
|Amish,Do we need em '?
|Sun
|Bikelife degraff
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC