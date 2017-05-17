Drunk driver found in rural church pa...

Drunk driver found in rural church parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Initially, the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a reckless driver complaint on County Road 31 southwest of Bellefontaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 100
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 1,112
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) 23 hr coffeepls 451
Life Lesson's! (Nov '16) Wed CALM STILL VOICE 383
Humane Society on WPKO (Sep '09) Wed Lou CHEATo 171
Stump me. I know everyting about Bellefontaine. (Sep '08) Mon Sassafras 292
Carl Stevenson (May '12) Mon karma 99
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC