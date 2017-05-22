Curb project begins on popular city s...

Curb project begins on popular city street

Thursday May 18

Newcomer Concrete Services, under contract with the City of Bellefontaine, will begin the process of removing the existing curb on North Madriver Street from East Sandusky Avenue to Rush Avenue.

