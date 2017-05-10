Cops and Bobbers a time for police to...

Cops and Bobbers a time for police to establish relationships

Around 60 people came out for the evening when Bellefontaine Police officers established relationships with local citizens, young and old alike. I was also greatly impressed with officers who were very friendly, very helpful, from Chief Brandon Standley to Officer Andy Kennedy.

