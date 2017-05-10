City man sent to prison on theft charge

City man sent to prison on theft charge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Three defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Joseph Wilson, 30, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to five years community control, the probation improvement program, 80 hours of community service, and ordered to pay court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, and criminal damaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 7 hr Mein Trumpf 1,031
are the bellefontaine topix libs recovering fro... 11 hr Jim Wen 25
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 13 hr CALM STILL VOICE 75
Life Lesson's! 15 hr CALM STILL VOICE 379
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) May 10 Republicants 123
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) May 9 rebukem in Oregon 450
News Krieger announces retirement, plans to be rehired May 9 Move along 1
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC