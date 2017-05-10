City man sent to prison on theft charge
Three defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Joseph Wilson, 30, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to five years community control, the probation improvement program, 80 hours of community service, and ordered to pay court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, and criminal damaging.
